Full list: 2024 Pulitzer Prize winners for journalism

The 2024 Pulitzer Prize winners were announced Monday, with two awards and a special citation going to outlets and journalists for their coverage of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. Why it matters: This year's prizes reaffirmed the risks journalists take to uncover the truth in areas of conflict and distress.

The award for commentary coverage, for example, went to Vladimir Kara-Murza, a contributor for The Washington Post, for columns he authored "at great personal risk from his prison cell" in Russia, warning of the consequences of dissent in Vladimir Putin's Russia.

Details: While a few local and regional outlets took home prizes, this year's award winners were dominated by national outlets.

The Washington Post and The New York Times won three awards each — the most of any outlet — followed by the Invisible Institute, a Chicago-based independent journalism nonprofit, and Reuters, with two each.

Local California outlets earned three prizes, with the Los Angeles Times, USG Audio California and Lookout Santa Cruz winning one award each.

Between the lines: Several of the prizes were awarded to journalists and outlets whose work shed light on the failures of the U.S. government and its leaders.

ProPublica earned the prestigious Pulitzer for Public Service Journalism for its reporting on how billionaires wooed Supreme Court justices with lavish gifts and travel.

Hannah Dreier of The New York Times won the Pulitzer for Investigative Reporting for a series exposing corporate and governmental failures that perpetuate around migrant child labor.

Of note: The Pulitzer Committee presented two special citations:

The first special citation was for the late writer and critic Greg Tate, "whose language cribbed from literature, academia, popular culture and hip hop was as influential as the content of his ideas."

was for the late writer and critic Greg Tate, "whose language cribbed from literature, academia, popular culture and hip hop was as influential as the content of his ideas." The second special citation was for journalists and media workers covering the impact of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza. "Under horrific conditions, an extraordinary number of journalists have died in the effort to tell the stories of Palestinians and aid workers in Gaza," Marjorie Miller, the administrator of the Pulitzer Prizes, noted.

Zoom in: The below descriptions of the winners' work are quotes from Miller, who announced the winners.

Public Service (1917–present)

Winner: ProPublica for the work of Joshua Kaplan, Justin Elliot, Brett Murphy, Alex Mierjeski and Kirsten Berg, which included "groundbreaking and ambitious reporting that pierce the thick wall of secrecy surrounding the Supreme Court to reveal how a small group of politically influential billionaires wooed justices with lavish gifts and travel, pushing the court to adopt its first code of conduct."

Breaking News Reporting (1998-present)

Winner: Staff of Lookout Santa Cruz "for its detailed and nimble community-focused coverage over a holiday weekend of catastrophic flooding and mudslides that displaced thousands of California residents and destroyed more than 1,000 homes and businesses."

Investigative Reporting (1985-present)

Winner: Hannah Dreier of The New York Times "for a deeply-reported series of stories revealing the stunning reach of migrant child labor across the United States and the corporate and governmental failures that perpetuate."

Explanatory Reporting (1998-present)

Winner: Sarah Stillman of The New Yorker "for a searing indictment of our legal system's reliance on the felony murder charge and its disparate consequences, often devastating for communities of color."

Local Reporting (1948-1952, 2007-present)

Winner: Sarah Conway of City Bureau and Trina Reynolds-Tyler of the Invisible Institute "for their investigative series on missing black girls and women in Chicago that revealed how systemic racism and police department neglect contributed to the crisis."

National Reporting (1948-present)

Winner: Staff of Reuters "for an eye-opening series of accountability stories focused on Elon Musk's automobile and aerospace businesses — stories that displayed remarkable breadth and depth and provoked official probes of his company's practices in Europe and the United States."

Winner: Staff of the Washington Post "for its sobering examination of the AR 15 semi-automatic rifle, which forced readers to reckon with the horrors wrought by the weapon often used for mass shootings in America."

International Reporting (1948-present)

Winner: Staff of the New York Times "for its wide-ranging and revelatory coverage of Hamas' lethal attack in southern Israel on October 7, Israel's intelligence failures and the Israeli military's sweeping deadly response in Gaza."

Feature Writing (1979-present)

Winner: Katie Engelhart, contributing writer for the New York Times, "for her fair-minded portrait of a family's legal and emotional struggles during the matriarch's progressive dementia, that sensitively probes the mystery of a person's essential self."

Commentary (1973-present)

Winner: Vladimir Kara-Murza, contributor for the Washington Post, "for passionate columns written at great personal risk from his prison cell, warning of the consequences of dissent in Vladimir Putin's Russia and insisting on a democratic future for his country."

Criticism (1973-present)

Winner: Justin Chang of the Los Angeles Times "for richly evocative and genre-spanning film criticism that reflects on the contemporary movie-going experience."

Editorial Writing (1917-present)

Winner: David E. Hoffman of the Washington Post "for a compelling and well-researched series on new technologies and the tactics authoritarian regimes use to repress dissent in the digital age and how they can be fought."

Illustrated Reporting and Commentary

Winner: Medar de la Cruz, contributor for The New Yorker, "for his visually-driven story set inside Rikers Island jail, using bold black and white images that humanize the prisoners and staff, through their hunger for books."

Breaking News Photography (2000-present)

Winner: Photography staff of Reuters "for raw and urgent photographs documenting the October 7th deadly attack in Israel by Hamas, and the first weeks of Israel's devastating assault on Gaza."

Feature Photography (1968-present)

Winner: Photography staff of the Associated Press "for poignant photographs chronicling unprecedented masses of migrants and their arduous journey north, from Colombia to the border of the United States."

Audio Reporting (2020-present)

Winner: Staffs of the Invisible Institute and USG Audio, California "for a powerful series that revisits in Chicago hate crime from the 1990s, a fluid amalgam of memoir, community history and journalism."

Full list of winners in journalism and descriptions of their awards, via The Pulitzer Board, can be found here.

