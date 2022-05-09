Full list: 2022 Pulitzer Prize winners for journalism

The 2022 Pulitzer Prize winners were announced Monday, with many awards going to journalists that covered inequities in the U.S. around voting and policing. Two prizes were also awarded to journalists covering the Jan. 6 Capitol siege.

Of note: The Pulitzer Committee presented a special citation to the journalists of Ukraine for their courage and truthful reporting of the war. The awards were announced by Marjorie Miller, the newly announced administrator of the Pulitzer Prizes.

Full list of winners in journalism and descriptions of their awards, via The Pulitzer Board:

Public Service (1917-present)

Winner: The Washington Post for its account of the assault on Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.

Breaking News Reporting (1998-present)

Winner: The staff of the Miami Herald for its coverage of the collapse of the Surfside apartment towers in Florida.

Investigative Reporting (1985-present)

Winner: Corey G. Johnson, Rebecca Woolington and Eli Murray of the Tampa Bay Times for an exposé of highly toxic hazards inside Florida's only battery recycling plant that forced the implementation of safety measures to adequately protect workers and nearby residents.

Explanatory Reporting (1998-present)

Winner: Staff of Quanta Magazine, notably Natalie Wolchover, for reporting on how the Webb Space Telescope works.

Local Reporting (1948-1952, 2007-present)

Winner: Madison Hopkins of the Better Government Association and Cecilia Reyes of the Chicago Tribune for an examination of Chicago's long history of failed building and fire safety code enforcement.

National Reporting (1948-present)

Winner: The staff of The New York Times for a project that quantified a disturbing pattern of fatal traffic stops by police.

International Reporting (1948-present)

Winner: The staff of The New York Times for reporting that exposed the vast civilian tolls of U.S.-led airstrikes, challenging official accounts of American military engagements in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.

Feature Writing (1979-present)

Winner: Jennifer Senior of The Atlantic for a portrayal of a family's reckoning of loss in the 20 years since 9/11.

Commentary (1973-present)

Winner: Melinda Henneberger of the Kansas City Star for persuasive columns demanding justice for alleged victims of a retired police detective accused of being a sexual predator.

Criticism (1973-present)

Winner: Salamishah Tillet, contributing critic at large for The New York Times, for writing about Black stories in art and popular culture.

Editorial Writing (1917-present)

Winner: Lisa Falkenberg, Michael Lindenberger, Joe Holley and Luis Carrasco of the Houston Chronicle for a campaign that, with original reporting, revealed voter suppression tactics, rejected the myth of widespread voter fraud and argued for sensible voting reforms.

Illustrated Reporting and Commentary

Winner: Fahmida Azim, Anthony Del Col, Josh Adams and Walt Hickey of Insider for a comic on a Uyghur internment camp.

Breaking News Photography (2000-present)

Winner: Marcus Yam of the Los Angeles Times for raw and urgent images of the U.S. departure of Afghanistan.

Marcus Yam of the Los Angeles Times for raw and urgent images of the U.S. departure of Afghanistan. Winner: Win McNamee, Drew Angerer, Spencer Platt, Samuel Corum and Jon Cherry of Getty Images for comprehensive and consistently riveting photos of the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Feature Photography (1968-present)

Winner: Adnan Abidi, Sanna Irshad Mattoo, Amit Dave and the late Danish Siddiqui of Reuters for images of COVID's toll in India.

Audio Reporting (2020-present)

Winner: Staffs of Futuro Media and PRX for "Suave" — an immersive profile of a man re-entering society after more than 30 years in prison.

Go deeper: