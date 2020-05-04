Full list: 2020 Pulitzer Prize winners for journalism

The 2019 Pulitzer Prize winners were announced Monday after initially being postponed due to the coronavirus.

The big winner: The New York Times was awarded the most prizes, including major awards categories like investigative reporting, international reporting and commentary.

Full list of winners in journalism and descriptions of their awards, via The Pulitzer Board:

Public Service (1917-present)

Winner: Anchorage Daily News in collaboration with ProPublica on a lack of police coverage in many communities.

Breaking News Reporting (1998-present)

Winner: The Louisville Courier-Journal for its rapid coverage of hundreds of last-minute pardons by Kentucky's governor.

Investigative Reporting (1985-present)

Winner: Brian Rosenthal of The New York Times for an expose of NYC's taxi industry that showed how lenders profited from predatory loans that shattered the lives of drivers.

Explanatory Reporting (1998-present)

Winner: The Washington Post for a series that showed the dire effects of extreme temperatures on the planet.

Local Reporting (1948-1952, 2007-present)

Winner: The staff of the Baltimore Sun, for impactful reporting on a lucrative undisclosed financial relationship between the city's mayor and the public hospital system she helped to oversee.

National Reporting (1948-present)

Winner: T. Christian Miller, Megan Rose, and Robert Faturechi of ProPublica for their investigation into America’s 7th Fleet after a series of deadly naval accidents in the Pacific.

Winner: Dominic Gates, Mike Baker, Steve Miletich and Lewis Kamb of The Seattle Times for expansive reporting that exposed the Boeing 737 Max controversy.

International Reporting (1948-present)

Winner: The New York Times for a set of stories exposing the predations of Vladimir Putin's regime.

Feature Writing (1979-present)

Winner: Ben Taub of The New Yorker on a story about living in the shadows in Guantanamo Bay.

Commentary (1973-present)

Winner: Nikole Hannah-Jones of The New York Times for the groundbreaking 1619 Project.

Criticism (1973-present)

Winner: Christopher Knight of the Los Angeles Times on a story on the overhaul of the Los Angeles Museum of Art.

Editorial Writing (1917-present)

Winner: Jeffery Gerritt of the Palestine, Texas, Herald-Press for editorials that exposed how pre-trial inmates died horrific deaths in a small Texas county jail.

Editorial Cartooning (1922-present)

Winner: Barry Blitt, contributor to The New Yorker, for work that skewers the personalities and policies emanating from the Trump White House.

Breaking News Photography (2000-present)

Winner: The photography staff of Reuters for illuminating photographs of the Hong Kong protests.

Feature Photography (1968-present)

Winner: Channi Anand, Mukhtar Khan and Dar Yasin of The Associated Press for striking images of the strife in a contested territory of Kashmir.

Audio Reporting (2020-present)

Winner: Staff of This American Life, with Molly O'Toole of The Los Angeles Times and Emily Green of Vice News, for “The Out Crowd,” which illuminates the personal impact of the Trump Administration’s “Remain in Mexico” policy.

Between the lines: In the past, the Pulitzers have been announced from Columbia University's journalism school, but "this year is different," Pulitzer Prize administrator Dana Canedy noted during the virtual announcements.

"It goes without saying that today we announce the Pulitzer winners in deeply challenging times."

Ironically, Canedy noted, the first time the Pulitzers were awarded was less than a year before the outbreak of the Spanish Flu.

