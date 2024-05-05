The GOP's deep generational split on immigration

Young Republicans are notably more moderate on immigration than the elders in their party, according to an Axios Vibes survey by The Harris Poll.
Why it matters: The Trump-led GOP has embraced a hardline stance on immigration, but younger party members are more skeptical of the GOP's political narratives on the subject.
- Gen Z Republicans are more likely to support more legal immigration pathways.
- They're more likely to question negative narratives about immigrants than older generations, the survey found.
- They're less likely than Boomer and Gen X Republicans to back some of Trump's most aggressive plans to crack down on illegal immigration.
By the numbers: Most Republicans in the older generation did not feel that media often portrays immigrants negatively or unfairly, while 63% of Gen Z said that it does.
- Less than half of the younger Republican age group said they would want mass deportations of undocumented immigrants and closing the border down entirely.
- Around three quarters of Republican Gen X and Boomer respondents expressed support for those same Trump plans.
Zoom in: Even where a significant majority of Republicans in Gen Z agree with those in Generation X and the Boomer Generation, a closer look often reveals they agree less emphatically.
- Only 33% of Gen Z Republicans "strongly" agreed that illegal immigration is unfair to those who come illegally, compared to 70% in older generations.
- Just 28% of Gen Z felt strongly that immigrants' character is worse today than 50 years ago, about half of the older age group.
The other side: Gen Z Republicans are still more concerned about immigration overall than their peers of other political identities.
- 63% said illegal immigration is a problem for U.S. communities, compared to 39% of Gen Z Democrats.
- 61% of Gen Z Republicans believe illegal immigration is linked to crime spikes, compared to 45% of Gen Z Democrats.
The bottom line: Republicans have largely moved the political and policy discussion around the border to the right, with lawmakers embracing once-fringe ideas such as involving the military.
- But the survey shows younger Republicans may not be fully bought in.