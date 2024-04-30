Skip to main content
25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Exclusive poll: Americans are critical of today's immigrants

headshot
A migrant woman from Venezuela is comforted by her daughter as she cries while retelling her journey to reach El Paso, Texas, on April 2, 2024..

A woman from Venezuela is comforted by her daughter as she cries while retelling her journey to reach El Paso, Texas, on April 2, 2024. Photo: Christian Monterrosa/AFP via Getty Images

A majority of Americans say they believe people who are trying to immigrate to the U.S. today have "worse character" than those who came 50 years ago, according to a new Axios Vibes survey by The Harris Poll.

The big picture: In the poll of U.S. adults' attitudes about immigration, many respondents expressed romanticism about the past and strong skepticism about it today — a contradiction historians say is rooted in myth and fantasy about the nation's immigrant past.

  • The poll shows that current anti-immigrant sentiment is partly based on misconceptions about immigrants committing crimes and seeking welfare benefits, both of which are largely untrue.
  • Republicans have made immigration a top election issue and many are increasingly using the word "invasion" to describe a record number of border crossings.

State of play: Political conflicts, climate change and more sophisticated smuggling networks are driving more people from Central America, the Caribbean, South America, Asia, Europe and sub-Saharan Africa to the U.S.

  • Today, most lawful means of entering the country take years because of overwhelmed immigration agencies, rising levels of global migration and a limit on the number of certain visas, all of which have culminated in a massive backlog of people trying to get to the U.S.

Overall, 62% of respondents in the online survey of 6,251 U.S. adults said they believe the character of people wanting to immigrate to the country today is worse than fifty years ago.

  • 76% of Republicans, 53% of Democrats and 60% of independents said the same.
South Vietnamese refugees walk across a U.S. Navy vessel in Japan. Operation Frequent Wind, the final operation in Saigon, began April 29, 1975.
South Vietnamese refugees walk across a U.S. Navy vessel in Japan. Operation Frequent Wind, the final operation in Saigon, began on April 29, 1975. Photo: Pictures From History/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Reality check: Americans 50 years ago had the same complaints about immigrants — that they reshape cities and don't assimilate — as they do today, María Cristina García, a Cornell University history professor and past president of the Immigration and Ethnic History Society, tells Axios.

  • García says many Americans today erroneously believe that previous generations of immigrants assimilated and the country was welcoming. The study of history doesn't bear that out, she adds.
A group of Roma people from Hungary at Ellis Island in 1905.
A group of Roma people from Hungary at Ellis Island in 1905. Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Flashback: Immigrants, since the founding of the nation, have faced xenophobia and accusations that they wouldn't blend in.

  • Ben Frankin worried that immigrants of German ancestry would overwhelm America and change its most basic virtues by introducing beer and the amusement park to American culture.
  • Immigrants from Eastern Europe in the early 20th Century were accused of speaking too many foreign languages and failing to abandon their old customs.
  • Italian immigrants were accused of holding onto radical politics and faced threats of lynching from the Ku Klux Klan.

What they're saying: Since the 1980s, immigrants have been moving to all 50 states, creating a new backlash, Michele Waslin of the University of Minnesota's Immigration History Research Center tells Axios.

  • "We're very proud of our immigrant past, and our own family's immigrant heritage. At the same time, the U.S. is a nation of xenophobia and always has been."

Methodology: The findings in this Axios Vibes survey by The Harris Poll are based on a nationally representative sample of 6,251 U.S. adults conducted online, March 29-31; April 5-7; and April 12-14, 2024.

  • The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the data for this population is accurate to within +/- 1.5 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.

Subscribe to Axios Latino to get vital news about Latinos and Latin America, delivered to your inbox on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Go deeper