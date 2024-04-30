Exclusive poll: Americans are critical of today's immigrants

A woman from Venezuela is comforted by her daughter as she cries while retelling her journey to reach El Paso, Texas, on April 2, 2024. Photo: Christian Monterrosa/AFP via Getty Images

A majority of Americans say they believe people who are trying to immigrate to the U.S. today have "worse character" than those who came 50 years ago, according to a new Axios Vibes survey by The Harris Poll. The big picture: In the poll of U.S. adults' attitudes about immigration, many respondents expressed romanticism about the past and strong skepticism about it today — a contradiction historians say is rooted in myth and fantasy about the nation's immigrant past.

The poll shows that current anti-immigrant sentiment is partly based on misconceptions about immigrants committing crimes and seeking welfare benefits, both of which are largely untrue.

Republicans have made immigration a top election issue and many are increasingly using the word "invasion" to describe a record number of border crossings.

State of play: Political conflicts, climate change and more sophisticated smuggling networks are driving more people from Central America, the Caribbean, South America, Asia, Europe and sub-Saharan Africa to the U.S.

Today, most lawful means of entering the country take years because of overwhelmed immigration agencies, rising levels of global migration and a limit on the number of certain visas, all of which have culminated in a massive backlog of people trying to get to the U.S.

Overall, 62% of respondents in the online survey of 6,251 U.S. adults said they believe the character of people wanting to immigrate to the country today is worse than fifty years ago.

76% of Republicans, 53% of Democrats and 60% of independents said the same.

South Vietnamese refugees walk across a U.S. Navy vessel in Japan. Operation Frequent Wind, the final operation in Saigon, began on April 29, 1975. Photo: Pictures From History/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Reality check: Americans 50 years ago had the same complaints about immigrants — that they reshape cities and don't assimilate — as they do today, María Cristina García, a Cornell University history professor and past president of the Immigration and Ethnic History Society, tells Axios.

García says many Americans today erroneously believe that previous generations of immigrants assimilated and the country was welcoming. The study of history doesn't bear that out, she adds.

A group of Roma people from Hungary at Ellis Island in 1905. Photo: Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

Flashback: Immigrants, since the founding of the nation, have faced xenophobia and accusations that they wouldn't blend in.

Ben Frankin worried that immigrants of German ancestry would overwhelm America and change its most basic virtues by introducing beer and the amusement park to American culture.

Immigrants from Eastern Europe in the early 20th Century were accused of speaking too many foreign languages and failing to abandon their old customs.

Italian immigrants were accused of holding onto radical politics and faced threats of lynching from the Ku Klux Klan.

What they're saying: Since the 1980s, immigrants have been moving to all 50 states, creating a new backlash, Michele Waslin of the University of Minnesota's Immigration History Research Center tells Axios.

"We're very proud of our immigrant past, and our own family's immigrant heritage. At the same time, the U.S. is a nation of xenophobia and always has been."

Methodology: The findings in this Axios Vibes survey by The Harris Poll are based on a nationally representative sample of 6,251 U.S. adults conducted online, March 29-31; April 5-7; and April 12-14, 2024.

The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the data for this population is accurate to within +/- 1.5 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.

