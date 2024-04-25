Data: U.S. PIRG Education fund analysis of FDA and USDA data; Chart: Axios Visuals Food recalls reached their highest level last year since before the pandemic, according to a new report released Thursday. Why it matters: Outbreaks linked to recalled food products sickened 1,100 people and killed six in 2023, the U.S. Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) Education Fund report found.

The big picture: Two of 2023's biggest recalls involved lead-tainted applesauce that sickened at least 500 children nationwide and cantaloupe contaminated with Salmonella that led to 400 illnesses.

By the numbers: Food and beverage recalls increased 8% overall in 2023 to 313 compared to 289 the previous year, Teresa Murray, PIRG consumer watchdog, told Axios.

A quarter of 2023 recalls were caused by Listeria, Salmonella, E. coli or contamination from other dangerous bacteria.

49% of 2023 recalls stemmed from undeclared allergens, a 27% increase from 2022.

Context: One reason for the increase in allergen recalls is as of Jan. 1, 2023, manufacturers had to disclose sesame in their foods, Murray said.

The most common undeclared allergens — wheat, shellfish, eggs, fish, peanuts, milk, tree nuts and soybeans — account for 90% of all food allergic reactions, according to the USDA.

What we're watching: "They were just a shocking number that had multiple undeclared allergens," Murray told Axios of last year's recalls. "And that just tells me that that's sloppiness."

"These are important issues that clearly the food manufacturers and the food producers are not paying enough attention to," Murray said.

Yes, but: While recalls were up in 2023, they were still below 2020, when there were 391 recalls. Many of the 2020 recalls happened in the first three months, Murray said.

The drop was pandemic related, Murray said, noting recalls are expected to continue to rise.

Recall alerts: How to find out about recalls

Zoom in: Companies are not required to tell consumers when products have been recalled so it's important for consumers to look for recall notices to protect themselves and families, Murray said.

Murray suggests using a free phone app like "Food Recalls & Alerts," available for Apple and Android, to get FDA, USDA and pet food recall notifications.

The government's food safety website is another place to check for recalls, Murray said.

