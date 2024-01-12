Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Quaker Oats expanded its recent recall by adding dozens of additional granola and cereal products at risk for possible salmonella contamination.

Why it matters: The bacteria can "cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," the company said in its revised recall notice.

Healthy people infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, the recall said.

Flashback: The recall was first issued Dec. 15 for products sold nationwide at stores including Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Kroger and Target.

Quaker recall list 2024

Details: The expanded recall list includes several types of Quaker Chewy Granola Bars, Cap'n Crunch Treat bars and oatmeal products.

The company posted a PDF listing the affected products on the FDA site that includes the product sizes, UPC codes and the best-before dates.

The list is also available at the Quaker Oats' recall site.

Be smart: Consumers who bought the affected products can return the products or request reimbursement on the recall website.

Products from the expanded recall were sold nationwide. Walmart's recall website says affected products were sold at all Walmart and Sam's Club locations.

More from Axios: