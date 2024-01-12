Share on email (opens in new window)

Select CVS pharmacies in Target stores will be closing in the next couple months. Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

CVS will close "dozens of pharmacies inside Target stores" between February and April, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: The drugstore industry has been hit by mounting challenges from worker shortages and surging competition from mail-order pharmacies, big-box stores like Walmart and online threats like Amazon.

What's happening: The closings are part of CVS's plan to space out stores and pharmacies more, said Amy Thibault, a CVS spokesperson, told CNN.

The closings are "based on our evaluation of changes in population, consumer buying patterns and future health needs to ensure we have the right pharmacy format in the right locations for patients," Thibault told CNN.

CVS did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment Thursday.

Flashback: CVS bought Target's pharmacy business in 2015 in a $1.9 billion deal.

CVS Target pharmacies closing

The big picture: CVS is not alone in closing pharmacies. In June, Walgreens announced it would close 150 stores in the U.S.

Rite Aid — the nation's largest drugstore chain at one point in the 1990s before Walgreens took the crown — filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October.

What's next: Prescriptions will be transferred to a nearby CVS before pharmacies close, the company told Reuters.

CVS has not released a list of closing pharmacies or given an exact number of closures.

