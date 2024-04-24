Home Depot says it is putting Halloween decor on sale earlier than ever before. Photo: Courtesy of Home Depot

Home Depot is spooking the calendar with its earlier-than-ever release of Halloween merchandise like its 12-foot skeleton. Why it matters: The home improvement store chain is the first major retailer to push out fall holiday decor months ahead of summer and earlier than last year.

Driving the news: Starting Thursday, at an undisclosed time, Home Depot said it will hold its first-ever "Halfway to Halloween sale" online with select items from its 2024 Halloween lineup.

This includes a "new and improved" 12-foot skeleton (aka "Skelly"), a new 5-foot skeleton dog, a 7-foot animated LED Frankenstein's Monster and a 12.5-foot Giant-Sized Inferno Deadwood Skeleton.

Last year, many Halloween products went on sale in July online before landing in stores after Labor Day.

By the numbers: The larger-than-life decorations come with big price tags.

The 12-foot skeleton will sell for $299 while the larger Inferno skeleton costs $379.

The skeleton dog costs $199 and Frankenstein is $249.

What they're saying: "To meet extraordinarily high demand, we're launching Skelly earlier than ever to ensure Halloween superfans have multiple chances to purchase the cultural phenomenon," Home Depot told Axios in a statement.

Home Depot wouldn't say what time products would go on sale but recommends fan check its social media pages and website Thursday morning.

Yes, but: Even though Halloween is more than six months away, expect some items to sell out quickly like in past years.

