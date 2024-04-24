Skip to main content
Home Depot to sell Halloween skeletons earlier than ever

Halloween decor from Home Depot on display including large skeleton, Frankenstein and other decorations

Home Depot says it is putting Halloween decor on sale earlier than ever before. Photo: Courtesy of Home Depot

Home Depot is spooking the calendar with its earlier-than-ever release of Halloween merchandise like its 12-foot skeleton.

Why it matters: The home improvement store chain is the first major retailer to push out fall holiday decor months ahead of summer and earlier than last year.

Driving the news: Starting Thursday, at an undisclosed time, Home Depot said it will hold its first-ever "Halfway to Halloween sale" online with select items from its 2024 Halloween lineup.

  • This includes a "new and improved" 12-foot skeleton (aka "Skelly"), a new 5-foot skeleton dog, a 7-foot animated LED Frankenstein's Monster and a 12.5-foot Giant-Sized Inferno Deadwood Skeleton.
  • Last year, many Halloween products went on sale in July online before landing in stores after Labor Day.

By the numbers: The larger-than-life decorations come with big price tags.

  • The 12-foot skeleton will sell for $299 while the larger Inferno skeleton costs $379.
  • The skeleton dog costs $199 and Frankenstein is $249.

What they're saying: "To meet extraordinarily high demand, we're launching Skelly earlier than ever to ensure Halloween superfans have multiple chances to purchase the cultural phenomenon," Home Depot told Axios in a statement.

  • Home Depot wouldn't say what time products would go on sale but recommends fan check its social media pages and website Thursday morning.

Yes, but: Even though Halloween is more than six months away, expect some items to sell out quickly like in past years.

