Nov 24, 2023 - Business

Applesauce pouches recalled over lead poisoning; 52 children sickened

Cinnamon-flavored WanaBana, Schnucks and Weis applesauce pouches were recalled by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Photo: FDA

Applesauce pouches linked to lead poisoning symptoms in 52 children have been recalled.

Driving the news: The Food and Drug Administration recalled cinnamon-flavored varieties sold under the WanaBana, Schnucks and Weis brands.

  • The FDA's latest update included an increase in the number of lead poisoning reports. An earlier recall to WanaBana products was expanded this week to include Schnucks and Weis.
  • The products are still available on shelves in multiple states, per the FDA.
  • Children with symptoms of lead poisoning were in 25 states and are up to 4 years old.

Details: All WanaBana lots, sold at DollarTree and on Amazon and other online retailers, were recalled.

  • Schnucks lots recalled: 05023:19, 09023:22 and 09023:24 (sold at Schnucks and Eatwell Markets grocery stores).
  • Weis lot recalled: 05023:28 (sold at Weis grocery stores).

Between the lines: The FDA said it found 2.18 parts per million of lead in the recalled pouches — more than 200 times levels the agency has proposed in draft guidance for baby food.

Threat level: Short-term lead poisoning could result in headaches, abdominal pain, vomiting and anemia.

  • Long-term symptoms include fatigue, tremors, muscle aches, headaches and weight loss.

Of note: Parents of caregivers and toddlers who may have been exposed should contact health care providers. Most children don't present with immediate symptoms, per the FDA.

