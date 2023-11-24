Applesauce pouches recalled over lead poisoning; 52 children sickened

Cinnamon-flavored WanaBana, Schnucks and Weis applesauce pouches were recalled by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Photo: FDA
Applesauce pouches linked to lead poisoning symptoms in 52 children have been recalled.
Driving the news: The Food and Drug Administration recalled cinnamon-flavored varieties sold under the WanaBana, Schnucks and Weis brands.
Details: All WanaBana lots, sold at DollarTree and on Amazon and other online retailers, were recalled.
Between the lines: The FDA said it found 2.18 parts per million of lead in the recalled pouches — more than 200 times levels the agency has proposed in draft guidance for baby food.
Threat level: Short-term lead poisoning could result in headaches, abdominal pain, vomiting and anemia.
Of note: Parents of caregivers and toddlers who may have been exposed should contact health care providers. Most children don't present with immediate symptoms, per the FDA.
Go deeper: Tyson recalls nearly 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets