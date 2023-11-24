Applesauce pouches recalled over lead poisoning; 52 children sickened

Share on email (opens in new window)

Cinnamon-flavored WanaBana, Schnucks and Weis applesauce pouches were recalled by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Photo: FDA

Applesauce pouches linked to lead poisoning symptoms in 52 children have been recalled. Driving the news: The Food and Drug Administration recalled cinnamon-flavored varieties sold under the WanaBana, Schnucks and Weis brands.

The FDA's latest update included an increase in the number of lead poisoning reports. An earlier recall to WanaBana products was expanded this week to include Schnucks and Weis.

WanaBana products was expanded this week to include Schnucks and Weis. The products are still available on shelves in multiple states, per the FDA.

Children with symptoms of lead poisoning were in 25 states and are up to 4 years old.

Details: All WanaBana lots, sold at DollarTree and on Amazon and other online retailers, were recalled.

Schnucks lots recalled: 05023:19, 09023:22 and 09023:24 (sold at Schnucks and Eatwell Markets grocery stores).

Weis lot recalled: 05023:28 (sold at Weis grocery stores).

Between the lines: The FDA said it found 2.18 parts per million of lead in the recalled pouches — more than 200 times levels the agency has proposed in draft guidance for baby food.

Threat level: Short-term lead poisoning could result in headaches, abdominal pain, vomiting and anemia.

Long-term symptoms include fatigue, tremors, muscle aches, headaches and weight loss.

Of note: Parents of caregivers and toddlers who may have been exposed should contact health care providers. Most children don't present with immediate symptoms, per the FDA.

