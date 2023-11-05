Tyson recalls nearly 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets

Share on email (opens in new window)

Tyson Foods recalled nearly 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets on Nov. 4. Photo: Bill Hogan/Getty Images

Tyson Foods recalled frozen dino-shaped "fun nuggets" after some consumers reported finding small metal pieces in the chicken.

Driving the news: The voluntary recall announced Saturday affects about 29,819 pounds of the product, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

The contaminated products, sold in 29-ounce packages, were produced Sept. 5, with a label that says "fully cooked fun nuggets, breaded shaped chicken patties."

Threat level: One minor oral injury has been reported.

The bags were sold in Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin, per the USDA.

No other Tyson products are affected, the company said.

What's next: Consumers who purchased the frozen chicken are advised not to consume it.

They should cut the UPC and date code from the packaging and call or text 1-855-382-3101, Tyson said.

