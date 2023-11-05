1 hour ago - Economy & Business
Tyson recalls nearly 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Tyson Foods recalled frozen dino-shaped "fun nuggets" after some consumers reported finding small metal pieces in the chicken.
Driving the news: The voluntary recall announced Saturday affects about 29,819 pounds of the product, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said.
- The contaminated products, sold in 29-ounce packages, were produced Sept. 5, with a label that says "fully cooked fun nuggets, breaded shaped chicken patties."
Threat level: One minor oral injury has been reported.
- The bags were sold in Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin, per the USDA.
- No other Tyson products are affected, the company said.
What's next: Consumers who purchased the frozen chicken are advised not to consume it.
- They should cut the UPC and date code from the packaging and call or text 1-855-382-3101, Tyson said.
