WASHINGTON, D.C. - JANUARY 03: The sun flares over the headquarters of the U.S. Treasury On January 3, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by J. David Ake/Getty Images)

The Biden administration is preparing to give a "sharper scalpel" to the government committee that reviews foreign investments into the U.S., administration officials tell Axios. Why it matters: The potential influence of companies based outside the U.S. — like China's ByteDance, which owns TikTok — is one of the emerging themes in the presidential election. It's also a matter of bipartisan concern.

The big picture: The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) has broad leeway to approve — or reject — international investments in critical sectors in the U.S. economy. But some critics say it's not aggressive enough.

Normally a quiet inter-agency board, CFIUS has recently been thrust into the spotlight.

It is reviewing high-profile deals ranging from Nippon Steel's proposed purchase of U.S. Steel to Vista Outdoor's potential sale of its ammunitions unit to the Czechoslovakia Group (CSG).

Driving the news: The Treasury Department is issuing a proposal Thursday laying out the new authorities.

"These updates to our enforcement toolkit provide CFIUS with a sharper scalpel to carefully and methodically address violations and protect U.S. national security," Paul Rosen, assistant secretary of the Treasury for investment security, told Axios.

Among the potential changes: Increasing the maximum civil penalty for material misstatements or omissions in a filing with CFIUS from $250,000 to $5 million.

Flashback: In October of 2022, the Biden administration expanded CFIUS's authorities and signaled a more aggressive enforcement approach.

Officials are making Thursday's changes after they realized they needed more enforcement mechanisms to achieve their goals.

"These updates reflect lessons learned in the course of our monitoring, compliance, and enforcement work and build on the 2022 CFIUS Enforcement and Penalty Guidelines," Rosen said in a separate statement.

Zoom out: From the outset of his presidency, Biden has worked on strengthening supply chains and re-shoring manufacturing jobs in critical sectors. "Buy America" has been a concerted effort across the government.

The CHIPS and Science Act is making more than $50 billion available to support the domestic semiconductor industry.

And the Inflation Reduction Act makes similar investments — initially projected to cost $370 billion — in the green technology and manufacturing sectors.

Zoom in: At the same time, the White House imposed an entirely new set of outbound investment restrictions on U.S. companies that are looking to put money into Chinese companies.

The so-called "reverse CFIUS" was mostly designed to prevent the leaching of American know-how by Chinese companies that could then give the People's Liberation Army an advantage over the U.S. military.

Biden has also imposed new restrictions on the kind of semiconductor technology and equipment that can be exported to China.

The bottom line: This latest announcement isn't directed at China.