A bipartisan bill requiring China's ByteDance to divest TikTok is racing toward the desk of President Biden, who has promised to sign it. Why it matters: This shotgun divorce is easier legislated than done.

ByteDance is the world's most valuable VC-backed startup, and TikTok is its crown jewel outside of China.

What's being proposed is not a "ban." At least not yet.

By the numbers: ByteDance owns 100% of TikTok, while outside investors own 60% of ByteDance. The remainder is split evenly between the company and its global employees.

The key move, therefore, would be for ByteDance to establish TikTok (or at least TikTok U.S.) as an independent company with its own stock.

Then, ByteDance and its China-based employees would need to hold less than a combined 20% ownership stake in the new company (the bill also references operational control, which likely would apply to voting control).

Zoom in: Divestiture could be done via a sale, stock swap with existing investors, or IPO.

Each is feasible, but has its own challenges.

Even a small stake in TikTok would be extraordinarily expensive, thus knocking out a lot of prospective buyers. Plus, no Big Tech company would be eligible given the current antitrust fervor.

The big picture: A stock swap might require ByteDance to take a haircut, or give up control at cost, while an IPO might be tough to complete in time to comply with the legislative deadline.

Some of its investors will grumble about any forced divestiture — Susquehanna's Jeff Yass met with Trump shortly before the former president's change of heart — but others will see it as the quickest path to much-needed liquidity.

And remember, they worked on this once before, after Trump unsuccessfully tried to force divestiture via executive order.

Caveats: ByteDance might refuse to divest in principle, or be prevented from doing so by the Chinese government.

If so, that's when the divestiture requirement could result in a ban on TikTok in the U.S.

There's also a competing bill in the Senate, and the near-certainty of litigation were any divestiture bill to become law.

The bottom line: The domestic politics of TikTok are complex, particularly given Trump's recent flip-flop. What happens next with its actual business could prove even more interesting.

Go deeper: What's next for the TikTok sale bill