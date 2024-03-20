Biden to announce $20 billion in funding for Intel chip factories

President Biden and Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger arrive at a groundbreaking for a semiconductor manufacturing facility near New Albany, Ohio, in 2022. Photo: Gaelen Morse/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden will announce $20 billion in grants and loans for Intel to expand its semiconductor production at a stop in Arizona on Wednesday, a move the administration claims will lead to 10,000 new jobs in the swing state. Why it matters: Biden is heading into the 2024 election with a massive cash advantage over former President Trump.

He also has the power of the presidency — and billions of dollars in federal funds to release in crucial states.

Driving the news: Biden will flex those muscles in Chandler, Arizona, as he unwraps the biggest award in the $52 billion Chips and Science Act he signed into law in 2022.

It's all part of Biden's pitch to voters that his three signature legislative accomplishments — infrastructure, chips and green energy — will directly improve their financial standing and grow the broader economy.

He is using a three-day, three-state tour to make a series of policy and political pronouncements, including the launch of his "Latinos con Biden" on Tuesday.

By the numbers: In addition to the $8.5 billion in grants, Intel is eligible for up to $11 billion in loans from the Commerce Department.

Those awards, along with a separate tax credit from the Treasury Department, will lead to an estimated $100 billion in private investment from Intel.

The administration expects Intel will use the money to help build or expand facilities in Arizona, Ohio, New Mexico and Oregon and help add a total of 30,000 new jobs.

What they are saying: "This eight-and-a-half billion dollars will be the single biggest announcement of a grant to any chip's recipients," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told reporters.

"Last month, I set an aggressive goal for the CHIPS program that America would produce roughly 20% of the world's leading-edge chips by the end of the decade," she said. "And this announcement is going to put us on track to meet that goal."

"Today is a defining moment for the U.S. and Intel as we work to power the next great chapter of American semiconductor manufacturing innovation," said Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger.

Between the lines: Ohio — where one of the Senate's most embattled Democrats, Sen. Sherrod Brown, is fighting to hold onto his seat — is expected to gain an estimated 3,000 permanent and 7,000 construction jobs from Intel's new hubs.

"I'd be remiss if I didn't pause for a second to give credit to Ohio's own Senator Sherrod Brown, who is a fierce advocate for getting the Chips Act through Congress," Raimondo said.

Flashback: Leading up to the 2022 midterm elections, President Biden visited Syracuse, New York, to highlight Micron's plan to invest $100 billion over 20-plus years to build a "Megafab" semiconductor factory.