How the Senate's CHIPS-plus bill ballooned by billions

Once Senate leaders opened the door to moving on a China competitiveness bill over the weekend, a bipartisan group of senators knew exactly what it had to do: use the slimmed-down package as a shell to stuff in as many priorities as possible.

Why it matters: The emerging legislation goes far beyond the narrow $52 billion bill to shore up domestic semiconductor manufacturing that even the Biden administration was willing to settle for this month.

After a week of maneuvering from Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Todd Young (R-Ind.), the new legislation more closely resembles the $250 billion bill the Senate passed last summer.

"There were very, very few changes from what they had previously voted on," Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), who also was involved, told Axios. "This really is what we passed out of the Senate."

Driving the news: The U.S. Innovation and Competitiveness Act (USICA) was on life support this month after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) threatened to tank the bill if Democrats pursued a robust reconciliation package reviving President Biden's Build Back Better agenda.

But once Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) killed a big reconciliation bill, GOP leaders quietly walked back McConnell's threat.

Sinema and Young swung into action and corralled a group of Senate Republicans and Democrats to load billions onto CHIPS-plus — while also managing to keep McConnell on board.

Yes, but: The Senate's latest version still needs sign-off from the House, which had deep reservations about accepting the original USICA.

It's unclear if the House will buy the clever USICA rebrand and vote for it just because Washington now calls it "CHIPS-plus."

Already, the largest bloc of House conservatives has begun circulating a memo slamming the package as a "fake China bill" and a "zombie" version of USICA.

Between the lines: In the Senate, the nascent deal allows all sides to claim victory.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has a big, beefy China bill heading for approval, along with a reconciliation package to lower prescription drugs and shore up Obamacare health exchanges. That's two potential August wins before a November election.

McConnell can claim he forced Democrats to abandon their spending ambitions on climate while giving the China bill — which the business community desperately wants and which he voted for — a second chance.

The big picture: Several senators told Axios they were spooked after a classified briefing with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and defense and intelligence officials on July 13 that detailed the national security risks of not acting.

"Everybody got a glimpse of what was at stake," Cantwell said. The overarching sentiment was that the Senate "should do more than just CHIPS," she added.

Behind the scenes: At 6pm Monday night, Sinema and Young gathered members who care deeply about USICA — in addition to the majority of the 20 senators involved in passing the bipartisan infrastructure and gun safety bills — for a meeting in the Capitol's LBJ room.

The provisions getting cut were crucial to national security, they stressed.

Cantwell and Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), the top two senators on the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, ensured that funding for science and technology programs was made a priority.

Young, after meeting alone with Senate Republicans, realized that some GOP senators' votes depended on making the bill bigger, a source with direct knowledge of the meeting told Axios.

"I'm not sure they would have had 60 votes for CHIPS only," they said. "There were a number of members who weren't really comfortable just moving forward with that on its own."

Be smart: Schumer ultimately made the decision to put a bigger package that included most, but not all, of the priorities in USICA on the floor for a procedural vote Tuesday night — calling it a test vote.

After Sinema and Young aggressively whipped senators to support the bill, the motion to proceed passed 64-34, with 16 Senate Republican votes.

The bottom line: The eleventh-hour meeting is the latest example of how — even in a 50-50 Senate — a rotating stable of bipartisan brokers has found success pushing major legislation over the finish line when a deal has initially seemed impossible.

By the numbers: A new preliminary score from the Congressional Budget Office assessed that the bill will cost roughly $79 billion in direct spending over 10 years.

The remainder of spending will be through the authorization of money that's already been appropriated, policy aides working on the bill tell Axios.

The CBO is planning to provide a 10-year estimate including the authorizations in the coming days.

Go deeper: Read the full bill text and a five-page summary.