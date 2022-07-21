House conservatives criticize CHIPS-plus package as "fake" China bill

The largest bloc of House conservatives sent its members a memo on Thursday calling on Republicans to vote against the Senate's new China competition bill, slamming it as a "zombie" version of previously passed legislation.

Why it matters: The Republican Study Committee memo, obtained by Axios, illustrates the difficulties Congress will face in passing the "CHIPS-plus" bill even after it's expected to be approved with broad bipartisan support in the Senate.

A number of House Democrats are also opposed to the package for a variety of reasons, meaning the RSC's opposition could further strain leadership's already thin majority.

The backdrop: The initial U.S. Innovation and Competitiveness Act (USICA) — which the Senate passed more than a year ago — came into jeopardy earlier this month when Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) threatened to tank the bill if Democrats pursued a robust reconciliation package reviving President Biden's Build Back Better agenda.

Senate Democratic leadership planned instead to pass a slimmed down bill focusing on $52 billion in "CHIPS" funding — Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors — and tax incentives.

But a bipartisan group of Democrats and Republicans pushed back on the plan and insisted the package include the provisions important to national security, science and technology that were cut out.

The bill ultimately grew back to its initial $250 billion price tag this week, and is expected to pass in the Senate next week.

Details: The RSC memo, titled "CHIPS for China," describes the Senate bill as a "fake so-called 'China' bill," laying out a series of provisions that the group takes issue with.

The memo criticizes the measure for failing to define certain terms such as "semiconductor manufacturing," a "significant transaction," and a "material expansion."

It also raises alarm bells about potential exceptions the RSC fears could have an adverse impact on helping America compete with China.

Yes, but: The RSC — chaired by Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) — has long been opposed to the initial USICA bill, and crafted its own China bill last year as a counter-proposal.

It was unlikely the RSC's position on a bipartisan Senate version of the bill would budge.

But the memo shows where a large swath of conservatives stand on the new bill, and presents a fresh challenge for House leaders as they navigate its final passage.

Read the memo.