Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) put Senate Democrats and the White House on notice that they can kiss their bipartisan China bill goodbye if they continue to chase a climate, energy and tax deal with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).

Diving the news: In a tweet that ricocheted from Washington to Wall Street, McConnell declared his intent to hold the China bill hostage. "Let me be perfectly clear: there will be no bipartisan USICA as long as Democrats are pursuing a partisan reconciliation bill,” he said, referring to the bill's Senate acronym.

State of play: Manchin and Senate Majority Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) have been making quiet progress on rescuing parts of President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda and cobbling together a smaller package.

Speculation about those negotiations has ramped up in the last 24 hours, including over the efforts to address prescription drug costs.

Details have also emerged in the press about the possibility of increasing corporate taxes in a bill that would only need Democratic votes to pass.

Why it matters: McConnell knows that the China bill, which includes approximately $50 billion for the domestic semiconductor industry and some $100 billion for the National Science Foundation, is a key priority for Schumer and President Biden.

With his aggressive statement, the Republican leader is leaving no doubt that he’s willing to let the China bill — which he voted for last June — wither on vine. The bill passed the Senate 68-32, with 19 Republicans supporting final passage.

McConnell is also, apparently, unafraid of the political consequences for potentially killing a bill that business leaders are pushing Congress to act on.

Between the lines: For weeks, Senate Democrats have privately feared that McConnell would force them to choose between a pared-down Build Back Better bill and billions of dollars to help America nurture its own semiconductor industry and compete more effectively against China in key technological domains.

Now, the minority leader has made his strategy clear.

The big picture: Schumer is making a concerted push to get House and Senate negotiators to iron out their differences on the China legislation and get a deal finalized by mid-July.