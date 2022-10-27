Map: The White House

President Biden will travel to Syracuse Thursday afternoon to showcase Micron's plan to invest $100 billion over 20+ years to build a "Megafab" semiconductor factory in nearby Clay, N.Y. (Onondaga County).

Why it matters: The plans, fueled by Biden's CHIPS and Science Act, include the largest semiconductor plant in U.S. history, and tens of thousands of New York jobs.

The map above shows major investments announced since Biden took office for battery factories, auto/EV plants, semiconductor fabs, biomanufacturing facilities and other "industries of the future."