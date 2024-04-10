House Republicans' internal tensions reignited on Wednesday after a group of right-wing hardliners blocked a key federal surveillance bill from coming to a vote. Why it matters: It marks more than a half-dozen times this Congress that Republicans' right flank ran the party's legislative agenda aground by revolting on a standard party-line procedural vote.

GOP lawmakers plan to meet for a special conference meeting at 4pm, according to one House Republican who predicted it will amount to an "airing of grievances with some angry people."

Driving the news: A group of 19 House Republicans — predominantly members of the right-wing Freedom Caucus — voted with Democrats to block the procedural measure, known as a "rule."

The underlying bill would renew Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), which allows U.S. intelligence agencies to conduct warrantless surveillance of non-Americans abroad.

But amid growing GOP skepticism of federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies, many Republicans pushed for substantial restrictions to protect Americans' privacy rights.

What they're saying: "This is dysfunction. Nobody can lead this place. Look at it. What have we ever been able to really get accomplished?" Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas), a Freedom Caucus member who voted for the rule, told Axios.

Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-Mont.) called the tactic "frustrating" and "moronic," telling Axios, "When they complain that the train's not on time … well, you guys are the ones blowing up the tracks."

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) told Axios: "It's my 1oth term and I've never seen that before. We have to govern. ... When I first came in, if you vote against the rule, there are consequences."

"I don't appreciate it. Don't, obviously, think that's great tactics," said Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Calif.), a member of the House Intelligence Committee.

Zoom in: Even some Republicans who said they opposed or had serious concerns about the FISA bill denounced their right-wing colleagues' tactics.

"The people that voted for me ... expect me to come here and do my job. And that is to say yes or no to a bill, not to weaponize a procedure," Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-Wis.) said. "This is not how you govern."

Van Orden said he "fully intended to vote against the bill," but he "voted for the rule so I could vote against the bill. ... No one should be making that decision but me."

Rep. Marc Molinaro (R-N.Y.) said that "not allowing it to move forward ends our ability to ... adopt amendments to strengthen the provision and protect American civil liberties."

The other side: Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas), who voted against the rule, told reporters, "There were people that have problems with this and it was clear that it wasn't going to move."

Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), another defector, alleged Republican leadership "stacked the deck" against right-wing amendments to the bill.

What we're watching: McCaul predicted the bill will come up under a process known as suspension of the rules, which bypasses party-line procedural votes but requires a two-thirds majority to pass legislation.

"I anticipate that they will put the underlying bill with the reforms on suspension," the House Foreign Affairs Committee chair told Axios.

Garcia said he "hopes" the bill will be brought up under suspension: "That's what it should be."

Go deeper: GOP revolts against Mike Johnson, tanks vote on FISA spy bill

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional statements.