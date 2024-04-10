GOP revolts against Mike Johnson, tanks vote on FISA spy bill

A group of conservatives defeated a procedural vote on a bill to reauthorize FISA after House Republican leadership dared them to vote no amid GOP infighting over the controversial spy bill. Why it matters: Congress is facing an April 19 deadline to re-up the government's authority to conduct surveillance on noncitizens abroad, with national security and privacy hawks fiercely divided on key language.

Nineteen conservatives voted against the rule vote, saying they would not support it without warrant requirements they feel are necessary to ensure Americans' privacy rights despite Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) assuring an amendment would be brought to the floor.

Critics of the warrant language argue it would hinder the U.S.'s ability to assess and combat threats in real time.

Former President Trump urged Republicans to kill the bill on social media shortly before the rule vote, arguing FISA was misused to spy on his campaign.

The intrigue: Johnson has come under fire from conservative hardliners on the issue, with Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) telling reporters FISA would factor into her decision whether she will force a vote to oust him from his gavel.

Leadership previously pulled two FISA bills due to infighting this Congress.

The big picture: Johnson previously warned members that they would get jammed by the Senate if the House failed to pass its bill.