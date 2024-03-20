Rep. Joe Neguse elected assistant House Democratic leader

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

House Democrats on Wednesday elected Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.) to replace Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) as assistant House Democratic leader. Why it matters: It sets off a competitive, three-way election to replace Neguse as chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee.

Reps. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas) and Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.), both DPCC co-chairs, are running for the role, as is Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.).

What he's saying: "I am deeply grateful to my colleagues for electing me to serve as the Assistant Democratic Leader," Neguse said in a statement.

"My office intends to hit the ground running, and will work to uplift and amplify every member of our diverse and talented Caucus, while bolstering resources and services for Members and their staff."

What we're hearing: Neguse, who ran unopposed for the role, was elected by acclamation at a closed-door Democratic Caucus meeting, according to several sources in the room.

Neguse, 39, has served in the House since 2019. He is the first Eritrean-American member of Congress, as well as the first Black member from Colorado.

Zoom out: Neguse's ascension marks the full turnover of Democratic leadership that began with the election of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Whip Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) and Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.).