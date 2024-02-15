Share on email (opens in new window)

House Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar, Democratic Policy and Communications Committee Chair Joe Neguse and Minority Whip Katherine Clark. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images.

Rep. James Clyburn's (D-S.C.) decision to step down as assistant House Democratic leader has set off a game of musical chairs for Democratic leadership roles. Why it matters: The 83-year-old's exit presents what could be the last vacancy in a top Democratic leadership position in the coming years.

The top three Democratic leaders — 53-year-old Leader Hakeem Jeffries, 60-year-old Whip Katherine Clark and 44-year-old Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar — all assumed their roles just over a year ago.

Driving the news: Democratic Policy and Communications Committee Chair Joe Neguse (D-Colo.) already announced his candidacy in a "dear colleague" letter on Thursday.

"I would be honored to serve as Assistant Democratic Leader — to build on [Clyburn's] distinguished legacy, and to continue my work supporting our Leader, Hakeem Jeffries," Neguse wrote.

What we're hearing: Neguse is currently unopposed. Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) told Axios she "can't imagine" she would contest the role, saying Neguse "will be a great assistant leader."

New Democrat Coalition Chair Annie Kuster (D-N.H.) said she hasn't decided whether to run for a leadership job, but is "very happy where I am" and will "get behind [Neguse] whatever he wants to run for."

Zoom in: If Neguse wins the assistant leader job, it would likely touch off yet another hotly contested leadership race for his DPCC chairmanship.