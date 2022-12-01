41 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Clyburn elected assistant Dem leader after challenger drops out
Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) was elected assistant minority leader on Thursday, the No. 4 position in House Democratic leadership, after Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) dropped his unexpected challenge.
Why it matters: Cicilline's surprise announcement on Wednesday that he was taking on Clyburn came amid grumbling from some younger members about the 82-year-old Democratic whip's decision to stay in leadership.
- Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) both stepped down from their roles.
- Clyburn's decision prompted a reshuffling of lower-down leadership positions and the creation of a new position for 38-year-old Rep. Joe Neguse (D-Colo.), who had been expected to step into the No. 4 role.