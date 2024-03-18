Mar 18, 2024 - Sports
Bracket boom: Sports betting set to take off as March Madness begins
Basketball fans across the country are gearing up for the start of March Madness — and for many, that will mean making big bets on their teams.
Why it matters: The American Gaming Association estimates that $2.72 billion worth of legal bets will be placed on this year's NCAA tournaments.
- March Madness is "the largest betting event in the U.S.," Cait DeBaun, vice president of strategic communications and responsibility at AGA, told Axios.
- Sports betting has been on the rise in recent years as more states have legalized it.
- Currently, 38 states and Washington, D.C. have some form of legal sports betting, per the AGA.
By the numbers: The $2.72 billion estimate is around 2.2% of the total number of legal sports bets placed last year, the AGA wrote in a post on X.
- A total of $121 billion in bets were placed on all sports in 2023, a 30% increase from 2022, DeBaun said.
The big picture: The NCAA on Sunday revealed the top seeds for both the men's and women's tournaments.
- Leading the men's slots are UConn, Purdue, Houston and North Carolina.
- On the women's side, South Carolina, Iowa, USC and Texas are top of the pack.
