Join the Axios Columbus bracket challenges, win swag

Selection Sunday has come and gone and the brackets for the NCAA men's and women's tournaments are set. State of play: Let the madness begin. Each year hundreds of thousands of people set out to correctly predict the winner of the Big Dance.

Now it's time for Axios Columbus readers to give it a shot.

How it works: Sign up for our newsletter group on ESPN and enter a bracket for the men's or women's side (or both!).

If it asks, use "Axios" for a password.

Entries must be completed by noon Thursday.

What's next: Once the tournaments wrap up, we'll see who had the most accurate predictions and select the winners — who will earn bragging rights and a piece of swag.

Reality check: Tyler will be entering, too. You will almost certainly fill out better brackets than him.