Mar 18, 2024 - Sports
Join the Axios Columbus bracket challenges, win swag
Selection Sunday has come and gone and the brackets for the NCAA men's and women's tournaments are set.
State of play: Let the madness begin. Each year hundreds of thousands of people set out to correctly predict the winner of the Big Dance.
- Now it's time for Axios Columbus readers to give it a shot.
How it works: Sign up for our newsletter group on ESPN and enter a bracket for the men's or women's side (or both!).
- If it asks, use "Axios" for a password.
- Entries must be completed by noon Thursday.
What's next: Once the tournaments wrap up, we'll see who had the most accurate predictions and select the winners — who will earn bragging rights and a piece of swag.
Reality check: Tyler will be entering, too. You will almost certainly fill out better brackets than him.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.