Mar 18, 2024 - Sports

Join the Axios Columbus bracket challenges, win swag

headshot
Illustration of a basketball with a bracket pattern

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

Selection Sunday has come and gone and the brackets for the NCAA men's and women's tournaments are set.

State of play: Let the madness begin. Each year hundreds of thousands of people set out to correctly predict the winner of the Big Dance.

  • Now it's time for Axios Columbus readers to give it a shot.

How it works: Sign up for our newsletter group on ESPN and enter a bracket for the men's or women's side (or both!).

  • If it asks, use "Axios" for a password.
  • Entries must be completed by noon Thursday.

What's next: Once the tournaments wrap up, we'll see who had the most accurate predictions and select the winners who will earn bragging rights and a piece of swag.

Reality check: Tyler will be entering, too. You will almost certainly fill out better brackets than him.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more