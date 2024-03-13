Trump "floods the zone" as general election tests desensitized voters

With Tuesday triggering the start of a 34-week general election campaign, critics of former President Trump are imploring voters and the media to hold the presumptive GOP nominee to the same standard as any politician. Why it matters: For eight years, the hurricane of news conjured by Trump's unprecedented behavior and rhetoric has enraged, exhilarated and eventually numbed much of the American public.

Many voters have tuned out — or priced in — Trump's baggage and legal issues to the point where he's now favored to defeat President Biden in November, according to RCP's polling average.

A Suffolk poll out Wednesday found that 49% of voters now approve of Trump's job performance as president — matching the highest point he ever reached in office.

The big picture: Financial Times columnist Ed Luce calls this phenomenon "the banality of chaos."

Trump's candidacy is "so far off the charts it is almost paranormal," Luce writes, but most of the former president's controversies no longer break through to the public.

In 2018, former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon argued that the best way to neutralize the media — which he labeled "the real opposition" — is to "flood the zone with shit."

Mission accomplished, Luce argues — citing events from the last five days alone:

There's plenty more to choose from — including Trump's false claim Wednesday that Democrats used "artificial intelligence" to create a montage of his gaffes in the House's hearing with former special counsel Robert Hur.

The other side: Biden — who, like Trump, clinched his party's nomination after Tuesday's primaries — is fighting another side of the "Americans tuning out" equation.