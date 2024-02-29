The oldest U.S. presidents during their terms

The big picture: Age and fitness to serve are being called into question this election cycle, as 81-year-old President Biden and 77-year-old former President Trump, the GOP frontrunner, take center stage.
By the numbers: Here's a look at the ages of U.S. presidents at the time they entered and exited office.
President Biden wasbornonNovember 20, 1942. He took his oath of office in 2021 at age 78. If Biden wins reelection, he would be 82 years old on Inauguration Day 2025 and 86 at the end of a second term.
Ronald Reagan wasborn on February 6, 1911, and became president at age 69. He was 77 at the end of his two-term presidency. Reagan lived to be 93 years old.
Donald Trump, 77, wasborn on June 14, 1946. He was 70 years old at the start of his term and 74 at the end. If the GOP frontrunner is reelected, he would be the oldest person ever to be inaugurated.
Dwight D. Eisenhower was born on October 14, 1890. Hestarted his presidency at62 and was 70 when he left office after a second term.
Andrew Jackson was born on March 15, 1767. He took office at age 61 and was 69 at the end of his second term.