Scoop: Vulnerable House Republicans sign onto pro-IVF measure

Driving the news: Reps. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), Anthony D'Esposito (R-N.Y.), Jen Kiggans (R-Va.), Nick LaLota (R-N.Y.), David Schweikert (R-Ariz.) and Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.) are signing on as co-sponsors to the measure, according to a press release first shared with Axios.
All except Van Drew represent districts President Biden won in 2020.
The five-page resolution, introduced by Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), condemns "any judicial ruling that would result in restricted access to fertility care."
It also "calls on elected officials at all levels of government to reject proposals that would put access to fertility care ... in jeopardy."
Catch up quick: The Alabama ruling earlier this month determined that frozen embryos created through IVF have the same legal protections as children.