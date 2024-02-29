Skip to main content
Feb 29, 2024 - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Vulnerable House Republicans sign onto pro-IVF measure

Rep. Nancy Mace, wearing a blue dress, speaking at a microphone in front of a gray cement and metallic wall.

Rep. Nancy Mace. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images.

A half dozen swing-district House Republicans are signing onto a resolution supporting access to fertility treatments, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Republicans including House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and former President Trump have scrambled to distance themselves from an Alabama Supreme Court ruling that has frozen IVF services in the state.

Driving the news: Reps. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), Anthony D'Esposito (R-N.Y.), Jen Kiggans (R-Va.), Nick LaLota (R-N.Y.), David Schweikert (R-Ariz.) and Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.) are signing on as co-sponsors to the measure, according to a press release first shared with Axios.

  • All except Van Drew represent districts President Biden won in 2020.
  • The five-page resolution, introduced by Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), condemns "any judicial ruling that would result in restricted access to fertility care."
  • It also "calls on elected officials at all levels of government to reject proposals that would put access to fertility care ... in jeopardy."

Catch up quick: The Alabama ruling earlier this month determined that frozen embryos created through IVF have the same legal protections as children.

  • That led clinics and hospitals in the state to pause IVF treatments due to fear of legal backlash.
  • The Republican-controlled Alabama legislature on Thursday passed a bill to protect doctors and patients involved in IVF.

Between the lines: Polls show that IVF is overwhelmingly popular with the American public.

The other side: Democrats have seized on the Life at Conception Act, a Republican-led bill that grants equal protections for "all stages of life, including the moment of fertilization."

  • Nearly a dozen vulnerable House Republicans have previously supported, or currently co-sponsor, the legislation.
  • Democrats have also been pushing legislation since Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022 to create federal protections for IVF.

