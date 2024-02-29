Scoop: Vulnerable House Republicans sign onto pro-IVF measure

Share on email (opens in new window)

A half dozen swing-district House Republicans are signing onto a resolution supporting access to fertility treatments, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Republicans including House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and former President Trump have scrambled to distance themselves from an Alabama Supreme Court ruling that has frozen IVF services in the state.

Driving the news: Reps. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), Anthony D'Esposito (R-N.Y.), Jen Kiggans (R-Va.), Nick LaLota (R-N.Y.), David Schweikert (R-Ariz.) and Jeff Van Drew (R-N.J.) are signing on as co-sponsors to the measure, according to a press release first shared with Axios.

All except Van Drew represent districts President Biden won in 2020.

The five-page resolution, introduced by Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), condemns "any judicial ruling that would result in restricted access to fertility care."

It also "calls on elected officials at all levels of government to reject proposals that would put access to fertility care ... in jeopardy."

Catch up quick: The Alabama ruling earlier this month determined that frozen embryos created through IVF have the same legal protections as children.

That led clinics and hospitals in the state to pause IVF treatments due to fear of legal backlash.

The Republican-controlled Alabama legislature on Thursday passed a bill to protect doctors and patients involved in IVF.

Between the lines: Polls show that IVF is overwhelmingly popular with the American public.

The other side: Democrats have seized on the Life at Conception Act, a Republican-led bill that grants equal protections for "all stages of life, including the moment of fertilization."

Nearly a dozen vulnerable House Republicans have previously supported, or currently co-sponsor, the legislation.

Democrats have also been pushing legislation since Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022 to create federal protections for IVF.

