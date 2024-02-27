House Republican unveils pro-IVF measure after Alabama ruling

Mace, whose plans to introduce the measure were first reported by Axios, said the non-binding measure is meant to "build consensus" as she prepares IVF-related legislation.
The resolution has been circulated to both Republican and Democratic offices, she added.
What's inside: The 5-page measure notes that the Alabama Supreme Court's decision that embryos are legally considered children has "jeopardized access" to IVF.
The resolution "condemns any judicial ruling that would result in restricted access to fertility care" and "calls on elected officials at all levels of government to reject proposals" putting that access at risk.
Yes, but: Democrats already have legislation, introduced by Rep. Susan Wild (D-Pa.) in the House, that would create federal protections for IVF.
Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), the bill's Senate sponsor, said Sunday it's unlikely Republicans will get behind Democrats' bill.
"It's been crickets since the Alabama ruling," she said.
Zoom out: Republicans in Congress have largely pushed back on the ruling, with swing district members in particular scrambling to distance from it.
House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), an ardently pro-life social conservative, said in a statement IVF treatment is "a blessing for many moms and dads who have struggled with fertility."