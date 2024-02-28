This year's greenest car might surprise you

People looking at a 2024 Toyota Prius Prime at a car show in Detroit in September 2023. Photo: Adam J. Dewey/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

This year's most environmentally friendly car is the plug-in hybrid electric Toyota Prius Prime SE, according to a report from the American Council for an Energy Efficient Economy (ACEEE). Why it matters: The hybrid, which can be driven using nothing but electric power, edged out ahead of the most "green" electric vehicle (EV), the Lexus RZ 300e.

Driving the news: The GreenerCars assessment analyzes 1,200 cars available in 2024, measuring the emissions and pollutants generated while the vehicles are on the road and as they are being manufactured and assembled.

Of the top 12 eco-friendly vehicles, seven of them were full EVs, including four of the top five.

The EVs were significantly more expensive than the five hybrids among that group excluding the fully electric Nissan Leaf, which was the third-cheapest car at $28,140.

The big picture: However, that's after the average price of EVs dropped by nearly 20% in 2023, though that was largely due to price cuts from Tesla, according to Cox Automotive. (Cox Automotive is part of Cox Enterprises, which also owns Axios.)

Despite a major surge in EV sales last year, many automakers are still putting emphasis on hybrids and plug-in hybrids.

For example, Honda on Tuesday, unveiled the CR-V e:FCEV, a new zero-emissions plug-in hybrid that runs on battery electricity and hydrogen.

Thought bubble, via Axios' Joann Muller: ACEEE's analysis fits in with the public's current hesitation toward electrification.

In recent months, many consumers have opted for hybrids, which accounted for a majority of the top-10 best-selling electrified models last year.

Yes, but: While plug-in hybrids can on paper contend with EVs in terms of their environmental impact, people who own plug-in hybrids don't always plug them in.

That means they're driving around on gas more than they think they are.

Fun fact: The least expensive car on the group's list of green vehicles, the Toyota Corolla, was more than $12,ooo cheaper than the least expensive model among the least environmentally friendly vehicles, the Jeep Wrangler 4dr 4X4.

The estimated annual fuel cost of the Corolla, a gas hybrid vehicle, was also $2,300 lower than that of the Wrangler, which is fully gas powered.

The least-green vehicle was the fully gas-powered Mercedes-Benz Maybach S680, which has a recommended sticker price of around $234,000 and an estimated annual fuel cost of over $3,000.

Go deeper: Report: Apple cancels electric car to focus on artificial intelligence