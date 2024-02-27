Honda's newest hybrid runs on battery electricity and hydrogen

Share on email (opens in new window)

Honda's CR-V e:FCEV is a plug-in hybrid that stores compressed hydrogen on board. Photo courtesy of Honda

Honda introduced on Tuesday a new zero-emissions version of its popular CR-V crossover utility: a plug-in hybrid that runs on battery electricity and hydrogen. Why it matters: The CR-V e:FCEV (Couldn't Honda come up with a better name?) is part of the automaker's broader effort to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Honda plans to sell only zero-emissions automobiles — meaning battery-electric or fuel cell electric vehicles — by 2040.

The intrigue: Plug-in hybrids, which run on electricity around town and use a gasoline engine for longer trips, are increasingly common. But Honda has a unique take on the technology.

The e:FCEV recharges on an ordinary household outlet and offers up to 29 miles of electric driving range for daily errands.

offers up to 29 miles of electric driving range for daily errands. It uses a hydrogen fuel cell system, rather than a gasoline engine, for longer distances.

The fuel cell system is manufactured by Honda and General Motors at a newly opened joint factory in Michigan.

The catch: You've gotta fill up with hydrogen somewhere — and the U.S. has only 52 hydrogen refueling stations, all in California.

The e:FCEV will be available for leasing exclusively there, starting later this year.

What to watch: Honda says it has other markets in mind to expand its hydrogen business, including backup power stations, commercial vehicles and construction machinery.

