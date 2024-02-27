Honda's newest hybrid runs on battery electricity and hydrogen

Honda's CR-V e:FCEV is a plug-in hybrid that stores compressed hydrogen on board. Photo courtesy of Honda
Honda introduced on Tuesday a new zero-emissions version of its popular CR-V crossover utility: a plug-in hybrid that runs on battery electricity and hydrogen.
Why it matters: The CR-V e:FCEV (Couldn't Honda come up with a better name?) is part of the automaker's broader effort to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.
The intrigue: Plug-in hybrids, which run on electricity around town and use a gasoline engine for longer trips, are increasingly common. But Honda has a unique take on the technology.
The catch: You've gotta fill up with hydrogen somewhere — and the U.S. has only 52 hydrogen refueling stations, all in California.
What to watch: Honda says it has other markets in mind to expand its hydrogen business, including backup power stations, commercial vehicles and construction machinery.
