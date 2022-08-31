Plug-in hybrids can drive us to our fully electric future

Plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) are a good bridge car for drivers reluctant to go fully electric — but they also make a lot of sense for the broader industry, given problems like a lack of charging infrastructure and battery scarcity.

Why it matters: Lawmakers' efforts to get Americans to replace their gas-powered cars with EVs are about to run into two stubborn realities: Most consumers aren't ready to go electric, nor is the battery supply chain prepared to meet a surge in demand.

Driving the news: The Inflation Reduction Act, which President Biden signed into law earlier this month, purported to expand EV tax credits (though supply chain requirements mean fewer cars now qualify).

Plus, a new California mandate would ban the sale of new gas-powered vehicles in the state by 2035. Other states are expected to follow.

Yes, but: Expanding EVs' market share will be challenging if the industry can't produce enough batteries.

Automakers are investing billions in new battery manufacturing while rushing to close deals with mining companies to lock in supplies of lithium, nickel and other critical metals.

Meanwhile, EVs keep getting more expensive — approaching $63,000 on average — as global demand for raw materials soars.

Many manufacturers anticipate a battery bottleneck in the latter half of this decade as EV demand takes off.

Plug-ins, which run on electric power for around 20-40 miles before switching to a gas engine, use much smaller batteries than full EVs.

They still usually have enough electric driving range for most people's daily commute or errands, as long as owners plug in to an ordinary household outlet overnight.

The catch: Most PHEV owners don't plug in their cars, so they end up using gas anyway and missing the benefits of the partially electric life.

For this reason, a recent study from the International Council on Clean Transportation found that real-world PHEV fuel consumption in Europe was 2.5 to 5 times higher than laboratory testing.

Of note: Many forecasters, including Boston Consulting Group, predict EVs will take off in the coming years, while PHEVs will stay flat or fade away.

The other side: Convincing people that plug-in hybrids are the best solution right now is "not the simplest argument to make," concedes Toyota's chief scientist Gill Pratt — especially when the government is pushing fully electric cars.

Yet "it takes a lot of energy to make a battery, and a lot of carbon is emitted in the process," said Pratt, who is CEO of Toyota Research Institute.

And most EV owners are "dragging around expensive bricks" because they don't need 300 miles of battery capacity weighing down their car, he adds.

Go deeper: "In an era of battery scarcity, we could have two 150-mile EVs for the battery capacity in every 300-mile EV," writes automotive journalist Edward Niedermeyer in a New York Times column.

He argues lower-range EVs are a better fit for most drivers than they might realize — or be willing to admit.

"Using the same 300-mile EV battery, you could have six plug-in hybrids with 50 miles of electric range for daily driving and a gasoline engine for those rarer road trips, or many, many more e-bikes."

The bottom line: If you want to make an immediate impact on carbon emissions, plug-in hybrids aren't a bad choice.