Why the U.S. auto industry is freaking out about China's electric cars

American automakers increasingly view Chinese electric cars as an existential threat, despite the fact that Chinese-branded cars aren't even for sale in the U.S. yet. Why it matters: For big legacy automakers like Ford and General Motors, budget-priced Chinese cars represent another Tesla-like seismic disruption.

The big picture: The entire industry is worried about the magnitude of what Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares calls "the China offensive."

Companies that can't match China's low-cost electric vehicles (EVs) "are going to be in an existential problem," Tavares told Bloomberg.

Even the indomitable Tesla CEO Elon Musk is concerned, warning that without trade barriers, Chinese automakers will "demolish" global rivals.

Catch up fast: China is the world's largest and fastest-growing automobile market.

Chinese cars have long been poorly made. But thanks largely to government support — plus access to cheaper batteries and labor — the country now makes attractive, affordable models, like the sub-$11,000 Seagull EV from BYD, the world's top seller of EVs and plug-in hybrids.

Yes, but: Chinese automakers built too many factories, forcing them to look to foreign markets like Europe for continued growth.

The U.S. could be next, where there's a big opening for budget-priced EVs, despite stiff Trump-era tariffs on Chinese cars.

Driving the news: Ford, GM and others see the writing on the wall, and are reassessing their strategies and cutting budgets to stay competitive.

Even Tesla is scrambling to keep pace with low-cost Chinese manufacturers by slashing prices and working to develop a cheaper EV by 2025.

Zoom in: Ford is forecasting continued heavy losses in its EV division — one analyst figures it will lose a whopping $55,000 on every EV it sells this year.

The company is cutting $2 billion in spending and de-emphasizing electric SUVs in favor of smaller, more affordable EVs.

Ford CEO Jim Farley also recently disclosed a secret project to create a flexible, low-cost EV platform.

"All of our EV teams are ruthlessly focused on cost and efficiency in our EV products because the ultimate competition is going to be the affordable Tesla and the Chinese [automakers]," Farley told analysts during a recent call.

Meanwhile: After boasting for years that it's "all-in on EVs," GM now plans to launch plug-in hybrid vehicles in North America to meet emissions targets while fully-electric sales slowly ramp up.

"I don't discount any competitor," GM CEO Mary Barra said of China on a recent call with analysts.

"We need to make sure we have beautifully designed vehicles that have the right features, the right safety and the right customer experience. And we have to do it at a competitive cost base."

Like Ford, GM is undergoing a $2 billion cost-cutting effort.

The intrigue: Legacy automakers' belt-tightening will also affect their traditional gas vehicles.

Instead of full redesigns, gasoline models will likely get less ambitious (and cheaper) "facelifts" — a new grille, headlights or fender design, for example.

Lineups will be simplified, with fewer options and more standard equipment in a range of "good, better, best" trims.

GM says it will save $200 million this year by eliminating more than 100 selectable options. Ford's decision to cut a little-used automated parallel park feature, meanwhile, will save it $10 million, per COO Kumar Galhotra.

What to watch: Chinese cars are already being exported to Mexico, and BYD, Chery and at least one other Chinese carmaker are scouting plants there, the Financial Times reported — meaning Mexico could become a backdoor for selling Chinese cars in the U.S.

The bottom line: Detroit has seen this movie before with Japanese and Korean rivals, which filled a need for affordable, efficient cars — and consumers eventually embraced them.