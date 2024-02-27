Share on email (opens in new window)

Apple has canceled its secretive plan to develop an autonomous electric car, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing anonymous sources with knowledge of the matter. Why it matters: It's an abrupt, substantial shift for the company, as the multibillion-dollar, decade-long project would have led the company into an entirely new market, and it would have marked a new entrant in the auto space.

Many of the engineers developing the car will instead be reassigned to focus on generative AI projects under the company's artificial intelligence division, according to Bloomberg.

A source confirmed to Axios' Ina Fried that the team for the car project has been disbanded.

Details: Few details were publicly known about the project, as Apple tends to keep its cards close to the vest.

It was clear that the company was interested in the auto industry and specifically developing and testing automated driving systems.

However, Apple cut staff to its autonomous car unit in 2019, changed leadership and revamped its strategy several times over the years.

The company declined to comment to Axios.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional details.