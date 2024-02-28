Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) Democratic adversaries are shuddering at his retirement as GOP leader more than celebrating it. Why it matters: McConnell is the bulwark of a dying breed of old-guard Republicans being systematically replaced with right-wing hardliners.

"As frustrated as we have been with him at times, he — at moments — seemed committed to governing," Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Mich.) told Axios.

"It can definitely get worse."

The backdrop: Once the head of a "legislative graveyard" for Democratic bills and nominees, McConnell has emerged as the symbol of a bygone Republican.

His fraught relationship with former President Trump after Jan. 6 and his efforts to fund the government and pass aid to Ukraine have solidified an image of him as the leader of the GOP's pro-governance wing.

State of play: McConnell's successor is most likely to be one of the "Johns" — Sens. John Thune (R-S.D.), John Cornyn (R-Texas) or John Barrasso (R-Wyo.).

Barrasso is friendlier with right-wingers, while Cornyn and Thune are more establishment figures.

But all three have been more attuned than McConnell to the GOP's rightward lurch on issues such as infrastructure and foreign aid.

Unlike McConnell, they all have endorsed Trump for reelection in 2024.

What they're saying: Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.) said Democrats are "more concerned about a replacement than what we got from McConnell over and over again."

"From the Supreme Court to gun laws to January 6th, could it really get much worse? I shudder to think it could," she said.

"I'm no Mitch McConnell fan, but his replacement could be a lot worse," Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said.

Former House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) said McConnell "cared about the institution and ... stability" and that he's "not confident he's going to be replaced by someone who mirrors those core instincts."

Between the lines: Even Democrats who have clashed bitterly with McConnell emphasized his ability to work across the aisle in their statements on Wednesday.

"While we often disagreed, we shared our responsibility to the American people to find common ground whenever possible," said former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-Calif.) said they "rarely saw eye to eye" but "came together in the last few years to lead the Senate forward at critical moments."

The other side: For some Democratic lawmakers, McConnell's legacy — particularly with regard to the federal judiciary — cannot be forgiven.

"McConnell was responsible for the Supreme Court we have right now, so I'm not a huge fan of his record," said Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.).

"He represents the niceties of the past, but ... the stuff he has advanced I think has been very damaging to the country."

Zoom out: Looming large over the race to succeed McConnell is Trump, whose influence over GOP senators is likely to be a big factor.

"Anybody who is closer to Donald Trump is going to be a problem," Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) told Axios. "I hope … a more moderate person emerges."

"My hope is that when [McConnell] steps down in November, Trump will have been rejected at the ballot box," said Rep. Wiley Nickel (D-N.C.).

Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from Former House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer.