Feb 13, 2024 - Politics & Policy
McConnell urges Mike Johnson to allow vote on Ukraine aid
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said he hopes Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) won't block the just-passed foreign aid bill from consideration in the House.
Why it matters: "I hope the speaker will find a way to allow the House to work its will on the issue of Ukraine aid and the other parts of the bill as well," McConnell told Politico, adding that he doesn't "have any advice" on how Johnson does it.
- "What I do think is appropriate is for the House to be able to work its will on Ukraine, which obviously was the most controversial part of what we did," McConnell said.
Driving the news: The Senate finally passed the $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific on Tuesday morning after the rapid failure of a bipartisan border deal and a voting process dragged out by opponents of the bill.
- The debate over the package has taken months and laid bare GOP divisions over Ukraine and how to address the border.
- Former President Trump has opposed the foreign aid bill. Most recently he has demanded that any aid be given in the form of a loan — something his allies are beginning to echo.
- McConnell also told Punchbowl News on Tuesday that he disagrees with Trump's recent comments on NATO and that it was "extremely unhelpful."