McConnell urges Mike Johnson to allow vote on Ukraine aid

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said he hopes Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) won't block the just-passed foreign aid bill from consideration in the House.

Why it matters: "I hope the speaker will find a way to allow the House to work its will on the issue of Ukraine aid and the other parts of the bill as well," McConnell told Politico, adding that he doesn't "have any advice" on how Johnson does it.