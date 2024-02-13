Skip to main content
Feb 13, 2024 - Politics & Policy

McConnell urges Mike Johnson to allow vote on Ukraine aid

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (C) arrives at the U.S. Capitol

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY). Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said he hopes Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) won't block the just-passed foreign aid bill from consideration in the House.

Why it matters: "I hope the speaker will find a way to allow the House to work its will on the issue of Ukraine aid and the other parts of the bill as well," McConnell told Politico, adding that he doesn't "have any advice" on how Johnson does it.

  • "What I do think is appropriate is for the House to be able to work its will on Ukraine, which obviously was the most controversial part of what we did," McConnell said.

Driving the news: The Senate finally passed the $95 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and the Indo-Pacific on Tuesday morning after the rapid failure of a bipartisan border deal and a voting process dragged out by opponents of the bill.

