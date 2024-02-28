McConnell's legacy: Conservative courts for a generation

Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) tenure as the GOP Senate leader is coming to an end, but rulings from judges he helped confirm will be shaping American life for decades to come.
The big picture: The single moment McConnell might be most remembered for is preventing former President Obama from filling a Supreme Court vacancy in 2016. In the ensuing four years, McConnell joined forces with former President Trump to transform not just the Supreme Court but the entire federal judiciary.
Zoom out: Under McConnell's leadership, the Senate successfully confirmed three conservative Supreme Court justices and more than 200 lower-court judges, shifting the idealogical balance of the courts to the right.
McConnell has long viewed transforming the federal judiciary by confirming young conservative judges as his legacy, as the courts carry significant weight in almost every area of policy.