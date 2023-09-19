1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
McConnell: Government shutdowns have "always been a loser for Republicans"
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) warned Wednesday that government shutdowns pose a serious threat to Republicans.
Why it matters: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is scrambling to unite Republicans on spending proposals to avoid a government shutdown ahead of the Sept. 30 deadline.
What he's saying: "We're waiting to see what the House is going to do on a continuing resolution," McConnell said at a news conference Wednesday.
- "I'm not a fan of government shutdowns, I've seen a few of them over the years, they never have produced a policy change and they've always been a loser for Republicans, politically."
