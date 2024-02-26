Why it matters: NATO has been key to the U.S.-led effort to counter Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, and the defensive alliance has long been central to maintaining security and U.S. interests in Europe.
Sweden's accession as the 32nd member country of NATO is a blow to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He has said Russia's invasion of Ukraine was at least in part motivated by the Kremlin's desire to halt NATO's eastward expansion.
Driving the news: Joining the alliance requires unanimous approval from NATO countries. After delaying a decision for more than 18 months, Hungary was the final NATO member left to ratify Sweden's accession.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, widely seen as the most pro-Russian leader in the European Union, met with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson last week. Orbán ultimately endorsed the accession after Sweden agreed to send Hungary fighter jets.
Orbán told Hungary's parliament Monday that the arrangement would strengthen its security. "Therefore, I ask my fellow lawmakers to approve the legislation on Sweden's NATO accession in a vote today," Orbán said, per Reuters.
What they're saying: "Sweden stands ready to shoulder its responsibility for Euro-Atlantic security," Kristersson said on social media, calling the day "historic."
"Sweden's membership will make us all stronger and safe," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on social media after commending the Hungarian parliament for its vote.
"Now that all Allies have approved, Sweden will become the 32nd [NATO] Ally," he added.
Flashback: Both Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO in May 2022 in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.