Sweden's ruling party announces support for NATO application

Sweden's ruling Social Democrats announced Sunday that they will support an application to join NATO, paving the way for the Scandinavian country to submit a joint bid with its strategic ally and neighbor Finland.

Why it matters: Sweden's possible reversal of more than 200 years of military non-alignment is the latest historic shift in Europe precipitated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The big picture: The announcement by Sweden's Social Democrats comes days after the leaders of Finland, which shares an 800-mile border with Russia, called for their country to apply for NATO membership "without delay." Finland's President Sauli Niinisto on Sunday confirmed his country would apply for NATO membership.

Support for NATO membership in Finland skyrocketed virtually overnight after Vladimir Putin launched his invasion, as it quickly become clear that Finland could be uniquely vulnerable to Russian aggression in Europe's shattered security environment.

The evolution of public sentiment in Sweden was more modest, but 64% of Swedes in a poll conducted May 4-10 said they would support NATO membership if Finland applied as well.

Between the lines: Sweden, like Finland, has cooperated closely with NATO over the past three decades, but military neutrality has long been a point of pride and culture — especially for the politically dominant Social Democrats.

The party became divided on the question of NATO membership as the war in Ukraine broke out, with some factions arguing that joining the alliance would undermine Sweden's commitment to nuclear disarmament and global peace.

The Social Democrats ultimately came to the decision after pressure from Finland, Sweden's closest ally, and a parliamentary analysis that found joining NATO would reduce the risk of a Russian attack.

Sweden does not share a border with Russia, but has long feared the possibility of Moscow invading Gotland — a strategically located island in the Baltic Sea viewed as critical to the defense of the region.

What to watch: Sweden's parliamentary report warned that Russia could respond to its move toward NATO by launching cyber attacks, disinformation campaigns, incursions into Swedish air space and other "hybrid threats."