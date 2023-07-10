NATO members divided over whether and when to admit Ukraine

NATO members are sharply divided heading into this week's summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, over how to handle the delicate question of Ukraine's future membership.

Why it matters: Ukraine's most fervent backers, including the Baltic states and Poland, want to send a clear signal that Kyiv's accession is a matter of when, not if. But the U.S. and Germany are intent on avoiding any such definitive statements.

Russian President Vladimir Putin justified his invasion in part on the idea Ukraine's NATO ascension would be intolerable to Russia. Some analysts believe he'll try to keep the conflict going in order to prevent it — particularly if Ukraine has a guarantee of membership after the war.

But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sees NATO membership as an essential guarantee of his country's long-term security, and more than justified by the military prowess and sacrifice Ukraine has demonstrated through 500 days of war. He's expected in Vilnius, but has threatened to skip without a clear commitment on the membership question.

The unstated question before the leaders gathered in Vilnius is whether, and under what circumstances, they would be willing to send soldiers to fight for Ukraine.

State of play: President Biden has been willing to tiptoe beyond the declaration from Bucharest in 2008 that Ukraine will one day join NATO, by acknowledging that Kyiv has made progress toward membership and won't need to complete an arduous "Membership Action Plan," which can take many years.

But Biden told CNN's Fareed Zakaria on Sunday that he does not believe Ukraine is ready to join the alliance, citing the need for further reforms and "democratization."

He also noted that inviting Ukraine to join now would mean signing up for war with Russia.

Between the lines: All allies recognize Ukraine won't be brought under NATO's security umbrella immediately.

Instead, the argument centers on what happens once the heavy fighting is over.

"The question that some people are asking is, 'Are the U.S., are Germany raising this now in order to really signal that they're not prepared to move forward with NATO membership for Ukraine any time soon, or even ever?'" says Ivo Daalder, a former U.S. ambassador to NATO.

Those on the more cautious side argue there are too many unknowns, including how to bring a member whose borders are contested under NATO's mutual defense commitments — and, effectively, under the U.S. nuclear umbrella.

"Biden and the White House — and it really is Biden and the White House, more than the rest of the administration — want to have answers to those questions before they're willing to go all the way," Daalder says.

What to watch: Diplomats have been working frantically to settle on a joint statement before the summit kicks off on Tuesday. The leaders themselves might have to get involved if that doesn't happen, Daalder says.

In the meantime, NATO's biggest military powers — France, Germany, the U.K. and the U.S. — are expected to commit to arm and support Ukraine for the longer term, an approach being dubbed "the Israel option." A commitment of support is also expected from the G7.

What to watch: Biden is expected to have meetings in Vilnius with Zelensky as well as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.