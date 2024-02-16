Rep. Matt Rosendale ends Senate campaign after a week

Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.) on Thursday announced that he is pulling out of the hotly contested race for U.S. Senate in Montana after just a week. Why it matters: It's a win for former President Trump and the Senate GOP's campaign arm, who both opposed Rosendale's candidacy.

What he's saying: In an unusually blunt statement, Rosendale pointed to Trump's endorsement of his establishment-backed opponent the day he launched his campaign as the key factor.

"I have been forced to calculate what my chances of success would be with Trump supporting my opponent," the right-wing hardliner said.

"By my calculations ... the hill was just too steep," he added, noting he was going up against both Trump and Senate Republican leaders.

Rosendale said he made the decision in consultation with National Republican Senatorial Committee Chair Steve Daines (R-Mont.).

State of play: The decision leaves the GOP primary field essentially clear for businessman Tim Sheehy — considered by the NRSC to be the far stronger candidate against Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.).

Trump endorsed Sheehy over Rosendale, but said he "also respect[s]" Rosendale and would endorse him if he opted to run for ree-lection.

Between the lines: The establishment pressure not to back Rosendale was so great that House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) had to walk back a planned endorsement of the congressman following Senate GOP backlash.

What's next: Rosendale has until March 11 to decide whether to run again for his House seat, but a large Republican primary field has already formed.