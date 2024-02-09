Leading GOP hardliner spurned by Trump in tough Senate fight

Former President Trump is kneecapping the Senate hopes of right-wing Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.) before they can even get off the ground.

Why it matters: The broader rift between Trump and some of the House Republican hardliners who adopted his scorched-earth tactics to fight GOP leadership is moving beyond the House.

Driving the news: Trump endorsed businessman Tim Sheehy, the establishment favorite to take on Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.), in a post on Truth Social.

“I also respect Matt Rosendale, and was very happy to Endorse him in the past,” Trump wrote, adding that he would endorse Rosendale if he opted to run for re-election instead.

Trump said Sheehy is “currently best-positioned” to defeat Tester – reflecting the thinking of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his allies.

Zoom in: Rosendale launched his campaign earlier on Friday with a video portraying himself as one of Trump’s staunchest supporters in Congress.

“On Jan. 6, 2021, I stood with President Trump and voted against the electors,” Rosendale said – playing up a moment in history most Republicans would rather soon forget.

Rosendale also pointed to a 2021 donation Sheehy made to a super PAC supporting Nikki Haley, Trump’s primary opponent.

Flashback: A photo of Rosendale resisting a phone call from Trump went viral during the speaker election last January when he and 19 other House Republicans resisted supporting Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

Rosendale ultimately became one of the eight Republicans who voted to oust McCarthy.

The big picture: Rosendale isn’t the only Republican hardliner facing the ire of Trump and his circle.