Foreign aid bill resurfaces House Democrats' Israel tensions

As House Democrats push hard for a vote on the Senate's national security package, some progressive lawmakers are pushing back over Israel aid. Why it matters: Israel has proven a consistent and often highly charged wedge in Democrats' otherwise unified front this congressional session.

What they're saying: Several members of the progressive "Squad" told Axios that they are firmly opposed the bill.

"There's no way I'm voting to send more money for war," said Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.).

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) said she would "vote no" on the bill.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) cited the bill's blanket ban on funding for UNRWA, a key Palestinian refugee agency, telling Axios "a lot [of] members find that rather offensive and appalling."

Zoom out: It's not just Squad members who have misgivings Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal told Axios, "I can't vote for aid to Israel."

Jayapal said the conditions on aid to Gaza, including restrictions on UNRWA funding, are also "troubling" and "would be a problem for me."

Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas) said he is a "supporter of actual defensive capabilities for Israel," but "offensive operations like what's happening in Rafah [are] very hard for me."

"When you're seeing what's happening in Rafah, it's impossible for me to be able to fund something like that," said Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-Ill.).

State of play: House Republicans are refusing to hold a vote on the $95 billion package due to the lack of border security provisions.

In addition to $60 billion in aid to Ukraine and $14 billion in security assistance to Israel, the bill includes $9 billion in humanitarian aid to Palestinians and $5 billion to for the Indo-Pacific.

Zoom in: While progressive votes would likely not be needed to pass the bill, their opposition could undercut a possible Democratic effort to force a vote on it.

Democrats appear far short of the 218 signatures needed for what is known as a discharge petition, however.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) dismissed questions about the lack of progressive support on Tuesday, saying the "overwhelming majority" of Democrats support the bill.

"We are not the problem," he added.

What they're saying: Ocasio-Cortez expressed frustration about the foreign aid bill, as well as an earlier version that included strict border security policy, being negotiated in the Senate without buy-in from the left.

"We're giving up so much, and for what?" she said. "For a complete lack of certainty without having the vote, you're losing huge amounts of votes on the progressive side ... [and] you're not going to win any votes on the conservative side."

"You really need to be doing the math for both chambers while you're negotiating a package like this, and there just weren't the right people in the room that understood what was actually passable," she added.

The other side: Progressive Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) told Axios he is "very positively disposed" to the bill, noting that it includes humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in Gaza.