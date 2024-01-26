U.S. pauses funding to UNRWA after 12 staffers accused of involvement in Oct. 7 attack

UNRWA workers pack the medical aid and prepare it for distribution to hospitals at a warehouse in Deir Al-Balah, Gaza. Photo: Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The State Department on Friday said it is pausing additional funding for the UN Palestinian refugee agency after Israel alleged 12 UNRWA employees were involved in the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack.

The big picture: It's the first step by the Biden administration against UNRWA since renewing U.S. funding to the agency after the Trump administration completely cut it off.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said the U.S. is "extremely troubled by the allegations" and the administration has "temporarily paused additional funding for UNRWA while we review these allegations and the steps the United Nations is taking to address them."

Driving the news: A senior Israeli official said the Shin Bet and Israeli military intelligence provided information that pointed to the active participation of UNRWA staffers and the use of the agency's vehicles and facilities during the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

"This was strong and corroborated intelligence," the official said. "A lot of the intelligence is a result of interrogations of militants who were arrested during the Oct. 7 attack."

State of play: UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said he has terminated the contracts of the accused staff members and launched an investigation to "establish the truth without delay."

"Any UNRWA employee who was involved in acts of terror will be held accountable, including through criminal prosecution," Lazzarini said.

"UNRWA reiterates its condemnation in the strongest possible terms of the abhorrent attacks" on Oct. 7 and "calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all Israeli hostages and their safe return to their families," he added.

The UN will conduct an "urgent and comprehensive independent review of UNRWA," Stéphane Dujarric, the spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General António Guterres, said.

Dujarric added that Guterres is "horrified by this news and has asked Mr. Lazzarini to investigate this matter swiftly and to ensure that any UNRWA employee shown to have participated or abetted what transpired on 7 October, or in any other criminal activity, be terminated immediately and referred for potential criminal prosecution."

What they're saying: Miller said Secretary of State Tony Blinken spoke to Guterres on Thursday and emphasized "the necessity of a thorough and swift investigation of this matter."