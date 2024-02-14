GOP senator: Mayorkas impeachment is "dumbest exercise and use of time"

Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), an ally of former President Trump, on Wednesday slammed House Republicans' historic impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, calling it "dead on arrival" in the Democratic-led Senate, according to NBC News. Why it matters: Cramer's comments underline the remaining ideological divide between House and Senate Republicans, which was also highlighted earlier this week by their disagreement on additional aid to Ukraine, Israel and other allies in the Indo-Pacific.

However, that divide has slowly lessened over the past few years as more staunch Trump allies have been elected to the Senate, Axios' Stef W. Kight reports.

Background: The House voted 214-213 on Tuesday to impeach Mayorkas over his handling of increased migration at the southern border, making him the first cabinet secretary since 1876 to be impeached.

It was House Republicans' second attempt at impeaching Mayorkas after a stunning failed vote last week.

Driving the news: In addition to calling the impeachment dead on arrival in the Senate, Cramer described it as "the worst, dumbest exercise and use of time."

Democrats in the chamber have so far not shown interest in holding a trial, and other Republicans have been skeptical of the impeachment case.

House Republicans pursued the impeachment despite facing a government funding deadline in March and being sent bipartisan pieces of legislation by the Senate.

Go deeper: Republicans vow to kill border bill hours after its reveal