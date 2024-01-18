Senate votes to hold off government shutdown until March

The Senate on Thursday passed legislation keeping the federal government funded past Jan. 19 and avoiding a shutdown at least until March.

Why it matters: Lawmakers hope the extension will give them time to craft annual spending bills at the levels agreed to by House Republicans and Senate Democrats.

This is the third stopgap effort passed by Congress since the annual funding bills expired at the end of September.

Driving the news: The Senate voted 77-18 on Thursday afternoon to pass the measure, called a continuing resolution (CR), with House expected to vote later in the day.

The CR maintains the "laddered" approach of the funding extension passed in November, funding a handful of less contested budgets until March 1 and the rest until March 8.

The legislation will be voted on in the House under a process known as "suspension," which requires bills to pass with a two-third majority but bypasses the need for party-line procedural votes that have been routinely hijacked by GOP hardliners.

What we're watching: Right-wing House Republicans who have raged against House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) for his spending deal with Democrats may revolt at his latest end-run around them to fund the government.