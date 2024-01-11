Mike Johnson faces new threats and demands from GOP hardliners

A group of rebellious right-wing House Republicans is pressing Speaker Mike Johnson to renegotiate the terms of his spending deal with Senate Democrats, and threatening his job if he doesn't comply.

Why it matters: The escalating revolt Johnson faces from his right flank bears a striking resemblance to the series of events that led to former Speaker Kevin McCarthy's ouster in October.

Driving the news: Emerging from Johnson's office on Thursday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) added to the list of hardliners hinting at a possible effort to remove Johnson through a motion to vacate.

"I don't know, that could be something," she said. "If those deals are going to be made, then absolutely that's on the table."

Greene's comments came as Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) has also raised the specter of an ouster attempt.

The other side: Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who introduced the motion to vacate against McCarthy but has emerged as Johnson's closest right-wing ally, is skeptical that Johnson is truly at risk of removal.

Asked if he thinks his colleagues would make good on their threats, Gaetz told Axios: "I do not."

The backdrop: Greene and other hardliners, who were negotiating with Johnson after blocking a package of Republican bills on Wednesday, said their current demand is that Johnson essentially renege on his deal and advance appropriations bills that cut spending.

"I think the goal is to possibly find a new path forward on spending," Rep. Eli Crane (R-Ariz.) told reporters.

Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.), chair of the right-wing House Freedom Caucus, said there "was 100% consensus in the room with everyone who was meeting with the speaker that the deal is terrible for the country."

"We have to have a different plan," Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) told Axios, saying he believes Johnson understands "the present deal ... will not work."

The details: The spending deal would set government spending for this year at 2023 levels, the same topline spending number agreed to in the bipartisan debt ceiling deal last year.

That has angered right-wing lawmakers, who have spent this congressional session waging a heated, and so far unsuccessful, fight for deep spending cuts.

Compounding matters is that government funding is set to begin run out on Jan. 19, and Johnson will likely need to pass a short-term spending bill that is poised to further enrage his detractors.

Reality check: The split control of Congress — with Republicans controlling the House and Democrats the Senate — means a bipartisan deal is the only realistic way to pass annual appropriations bills.