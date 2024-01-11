Schumer corners House GOP on January government shutdown

Senate Majority Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Thursday teed up a Senate vote on legislation to extend federal spending past the Jan. 19 funding deadline.

Why it matters: The move puts pressure on House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) to act to avoid a government shutdown despite his past pledges not to pass another stopgap and growing rebelliousness from his right flank.

Driving the news: In a floor speech on Thursday, Schumer said he will file cloture on a spending stopgap called a continuing resolution (CR), setting up a likely final vote on the measure by early next week.

"Unfortunately, it has become crystal clear that it will take more than a week to finish the appropriations process," Schumer said, adding that "the vast majority of us are all on the same page that a government shutdown would be a recipe for chaos."

It is unclear how long the CR would keep the government funded and whether it would maintain the "laddered" approach of the last CR, which funded a handful of government agencies until Jan. 19 and the rest until Feb. 2.

Schumer's move was first reported by Punchbowl News.

The backdrop: Schumer and Johnson reached a deal over the weekend on overall government spending levels for annual appropriations bills, but it will take considerable time to write and pass those bills.

Compounding matters for Johnson is that many of his most right-wing members are up in arms about the deal, and have proven willing to force a stoppage on other legislation in protest.

Those same members have advocated allowing a government shutdown unless Senate Democrats approve House GOP legislation re-instituting Trump-era border policies.

Between the lines: Schumer isn't the only one putting pressure on Johnson to acquiesce and pass a CR.