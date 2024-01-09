Senate GOP offers House Republicans reality check on spending

Senate Republicans are publicly acknowledging the need for a short-term spending bill to keep the government funded past January and avoid a government shutdown.

Why it matters: House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) has pledged not to pass another so-called continuing resolution, putting him on a collision course with his increasingly agitated right flank.

Driving the news: "Obviously we're going to have to pass a CR," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told reporters during a press conference on Tuesday.

McConnell added that he has "no idea" how long the measure would keep the government funded, saying that's a decision for Johnson and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

State of play: Johnson and Schumer reached an agreement over the weekend on government spending levels for 2024, setting the stage for Congress to pass annual appropriations bills.

As McConnell explained, those bills are unlikely to be written and passed by both chambers of Congress in time for the Jan. 19 funding deadline.

"The simplest things take a week in the Senate," the GOP leader said, adding, "Frequently, the House doesn't understand how long it takes to get something through the Senate."

What we're watching: Johnson, who said in November he is "done with short-term CRs," is taking flak from right-wing hardliners in his conference who are upset about the speaker agreeing to the spending levels set by last year's bipartisan debt ceiling deal.